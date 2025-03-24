Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More girls are getting excluded from school – here’s why they feel misjudged by teachers

By Emma Clarke, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader in Teacher Education, University of York
More children are being permanently excluded from their school in England. In the 2023-24 autumn term, over 1,000 more pupils were excluded than in the autumn term the previous year. Rates of permanent exclusion have risen rapidly since the pandemic, with no sign of slowing down.

What is perhaps unexpected is that the rate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
