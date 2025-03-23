Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Better than nothing’: clinicians and hospital heads accept lower standards of care outside metro hospitals

By Olivia Fisher, Senior Research Fellow, Applied Implementation Science, Charles Darwin University
Caroline Grogan, Research Fellow, Health Services, The University of Queensland
Kelly McGrath, PhD Candidate/Health and Health Services Researcher, Charles Darwin University
Clinicians and health service heads are willing to accept a lower standard of care for people outside of major cities because they consider it ‘better than nothing’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
