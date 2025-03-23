Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asteroid 2024 YR may not hit Earth in 2032, but it — and others — will keep coming back

By Martin Connors, Professor of Astronomy, Mathematics, and Physics, Athabasca University
Asteroids’ orbits around the sun may put them in collision paths with inner planets. We may have had a near-miss, but asteroids can pass by the Earth undetected.The Conversation


© The Conversation
