Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are our thoughts ‘real’? Here’s what philosophy says

By Sam Baron, Associate Professor, Philosophy of Science, The University of Melbourne
René Descartes said the only thing we can be certain about is that we think. But what is the nature of thoughts? Philosophers have pondered this for centuries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Top earners are increasingly isolated at work – here’s why it matters
~ Mice with woolly mammoth traits could pave the way for the resurrection of an ice age giant
~ Banning swearing in Formula One could be bad for drivers – a linguist explains
~ How the EU is preparing to play hardball in the face of Donald Trump’s tariff threats
~ Growing Trump-Putin detente could spell trouble for the Arctic
~ Children’s perception of normal body shape is affected by who they see around them – new research
~ How to negotiate with Trump: forget principles and learn to speak the language of business
~ Why Trump’s plan to cut national debt by selling ‘gold card’ visas for US$5 million each won’t work
~ Two great war leaders united by American isolationism: Charles de Gaulle and Volodymyr Zelensky
~ I experienced the fall of Goma. I had to leave my Congolese colleagues in a critical situation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter