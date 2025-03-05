Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Should End Workplace Harassment for All Workers

By Human Rights Watch
The death of South Korean freelance weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who reportedly endured relentless workplace bullying before she died by suicide, has reignited public calls for government action against workplace harassment. Oh died in September 2024 at age 28, leaving behind a 17-page note on her phone that a regional newspaper said detailed the harassment she experienced from colleagues.Unfortunately, Oh’s experience was far from isolated. A December 2024 survey conducted by Global Research on behalf of Gabjil 119, a South Korean organization that assists victims of workplace abuse, polled 1,000…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
