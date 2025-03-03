Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melting Antarctic ice will slow the world’s strongest ocean current – and the global consequences are profound

By Taimoor Sohail, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Bishakhdatta Gayen, ARC Future Fellow & Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Part of the system that pumps water, heat and nutrients around the globe is at risk. Climate change could slow the Antarctic Circumpolar Current down 20% by 2050.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
