Melting Antarctic ice will slow the world’s strongest ocean current – and the global consequences are profound
By Taimoor Sohail, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Bishakhdatta Gayen, ARC Future Fellow & Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Part of the system that pumps water, heat and nutrients around the globe is at risk. Climate change could slow the Antarctic Circumpolar Current down 20% by 2050.
- Monday, March 3rd 2025