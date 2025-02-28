Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK/Egypt: Mother’s hunger strike for imprisoned activist son Alaa Abd El-Fattah ‘could be a matter of life and death’

By Amnesty International
Laila Soueif, the mother of jailed Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, has been hospitalised just hours before the 150th day of her hunger strike in protest of her son’s imprisonment in Egypt. Soueif, 68, has lost nearly 30kg since starting her strike in September. She was admitted to St. Thomas’ hospital yesterday evening after her […] The post UK/Egypt: Mother’s hunger strike for imprisoned activist son Alaa Abd El-Fattah ‘could be a matter of life and death’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
