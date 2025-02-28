Tolerance.ca
A quantum computing startup says it is already making millions of light-powered chips

By Christopher Ferrie, A/Prof, UTS Chancellor's Postdoctoral Research and ARC DECRA Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
American quantum computing startup PsiQuantum announced yesterday that it has cracked a significant puzzle on the road to making the technology useful: manufacturing quantum chips in useful quantities.

PsiQuantum burst out of "stealth mode" in 2021 with a blockbuster funding announcement. It followed…


Read complete article

