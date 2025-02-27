Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia wants to ban Pablo Escobar and other narco-themed merchandise – here’s why

By Ross Bennett-Cook, PhD Researcher, Carnegie School of Sport, Leeds Beckett University
When you think of Colombia, what images come to mind? For some, it may be coffee or perhaps the country’s diverse landscapes and cultures. For many others, it will be cartels, crime and cocaine.

Colombia’s history as a drug trafficking hub plays a major role in attracting visitors to the country – a form of travel known as “dark tourism”. But the Colombian government and much of the population are desperate to shake off this sordid association.

A new bill going through Colombia’s congress is proposing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
