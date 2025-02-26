Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel Imports Gaza Abuses into the West Bank

By Human Rights Watch
This week, Israeli tanks rolled into the occupied West Bank for the first time in two decades as Israeli forces intensify their operations there. Focused on the northern West Bank, the campaign is already the longest and most intense there since the Second Intifada in the early 2000s.The Israeli military has for weeks conducted air strikes and raids in the northern West Bank that have killed more than 50 Palestinians, many who were “unarmed and posed no imminent threat,” according to the United Nations human rights office. Israeli forces have destroyed scores of homes and critical…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
