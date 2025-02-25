Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
In a post-COP29 Azerbaijan, the country's environmental issues remain

By Arzu Geybullayeva
While Azerbaijan sought to present itself as a global leader in climate action by hosting COP29, its environmental policies, pollution levels, and governance issues tell a different story.


