A 380-million-year-old fossil ‘fish’ from Scotland has been discovered in Australia

By Gavin Charles Young, Departmental Visitor, Materials Physics, Research School of Physics, Australian National University
For 135 years, there’s been just a single species belonging to this group. Now, a second has been discovered in western Queensland.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
