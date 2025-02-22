Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eastern DRC: Civilian victims of renewed tensions between government and rebels

By Laura
The city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has fallen into the hands of M23 rebels. Civilians are the primary victims.


© Global Voices -

© Global Voices -
