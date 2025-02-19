Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How refugee entrepreneurs are supplying sustainable energy to the camps they live in

By Sarah Rosenberg-Jansen, Research Advisor on Humanitarian Energy, University of Oxford
Refugees are providing energy within camps home to millions of displaced people around the world, my research has found.

There are now more than 120 million forcibly displaced people globally. Although United Nations humanitarian agencies provide firewood and small electric lanterns, these are often not enough for most families.

To…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
