How satellites revolutionised climate change science

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Until relatively recently, humans were limited by the horizon. Climate scientists of the early 20th century could gather data from the world around them and perhaps what they were able to see from a hot air balloon or plane. But the really big picture – the global snapshot – remained out of sight.

This roundup of The Conversation's climate coverage comes from our award-winning weekly…The Conversation


Read complete article

