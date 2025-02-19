Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The dangers of ‘Jekyll and Hyde leadership’: Why making amends after workplace abuse can hurt more than it helps

By John Sumanth, James Farr Fellow & Associate Professor of Management, Wake Forest University
Haoying Xu, Assistant Professor of Business, Stevens Institute of Technology
Sean Hannah, Chair in Business Ethics, Professor of Management, Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest University
Sherry Moss, Associate Dean of MBA Programs, Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest University
A glance at the day’s headlines reveals a universal truth: Leadership matters.

Whether uplifting and ethical or toxic and abusive, leaders profoundly shape our lives. And this is especially true on the job. Research consistently shows that leadership influences employees’ attitudes, behaviors and emotions, driving key organizational outcomes such as creativity, employee engagement, well-being and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump threatens to disrupt the world’s critical minerals supply – but there are reasons to be positive
~ Investors value corporate tax responsibility – at least when the company is based somewhere with a lot of inequality, research shows
~ How medical treatments devised for war can quickly be implemented in US hospitals to save lives
~ Traumatic brain injuries have toxic effects that last weeks after initial impact − an antioxidant material reduces this damage in mice
~ Deportation fears create ripple effects for immigrants and their communities
~ DEI programs are designed to help white people too – here’s how
~ Greenland’s rapidly melting ice and landslide-prone fjords make the oil and minerals Trump covets dangerous to extract
~ Is Donald Trump on a constitutional collision course over NATO?
~ Human flesh does a body good? Cannibalism as medicine in Medieval Europe
~ Is Nigeria in danger of a coup? What the country should do to avoid one – political analyst
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter