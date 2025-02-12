Only political will can end world hunger: Food isn’t scarce, but many people can’t access it
By Jennifer Clapp, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Food Security and Sustainability, and Member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems, University of Waterloo
Massive political efforts are needed to tackle the root causes of hunger – conflict, poverty, inequality. Technology alone is not sufficient.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 12, 2025