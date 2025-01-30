Tolerance.ca
Kazakhstan: Act on UN Rights Review Recommendations

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva, January 30, 2025) – Kazakhstan should promptly express its support for and implement the recommendations made by member states at the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process, Human Rights Watch said today. The periodic examination of the country’s human rights record by the UN Human Right Council took place on January 23, 2025.The 294 recommendations made by 103 state delegations cover a range of key human rights concerns, including the right to freedom of association and peaceful assembly, freedom of media and expression, and the need for accountability…


© Human Rights Watch -
