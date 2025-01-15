Spending, regulations and DOGE: Office of Management and Budget director plays vital role helping government get stuff done
By Martha Coven, Visiting Lecturer in Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University
Bridget C.E. Dooling, Assistant Professor of Law, The Ohio State University
The OMB is like the government’s central nervous system – it, and its director, are at the center of pretty much everything.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 15, 2025