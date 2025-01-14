Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
No, we’re not ‘one mutation away’ from an H5N1 bird flu pandemic – here are the facts

By Ignacio López-Goñi, Catedrático de Microbiología. Miembro de la Sociedad Española de Microbiología (SEM), Universidad de Navarra
Elisa Pérez Ramírez, Viróloga veterinaria en Centro de Investigación en Sanidad Animal (CISA), Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)
In early December 2024, a group of researchers published an article in the journal Science, entitled “A single mutation in bovine influenza H5N1 hemagglutinin switches specificity to human receptors”. Some media outlets somewhat exaggeratedly took this to mean that we are one mutation away from bird flu “becoming the next COVID”.

There are currently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
