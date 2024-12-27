Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six ways to make the internet safer for women

By Kovila P.L. Coopamootoo, Lecturer / Assistant Professor, King's College London
Women are less likely to protect themselves online because current safety advice does not take full account of their needs – despite women being more at risk from cyber abuse and threats than men. This abuse of women is a growing problem, with one in five reporting they have experienced harm online.

While the UK’s Online Safety Act commits to tackling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wren’s day: an old Irish tradition that survives today
~ What Virginia Woolf has in common with the Peepo! baby
~ Why splash pools can be an infection risk for kids
~ The world’s most bizarre secret weapons: how pigeons, cats, whales and even robotic catfish have acted as spies through the ages
~ How to stop battery-operated rickshaws from causing new problems on Dhaka's roads
~ Kusturizatsiya: One word that explains Kyrgyzstan’s fight against economic crimes
~ South Africa’s modern rondavels: family homes may be changing, but traditions remain
~ Exploring the feminine sublime and the passage of time with photographer Maryam Eisler
~ The death of Desi Bouterse: Shadows of the past amid Suriname’s political crossroads
~ Collectives and movements defending human rights in Guayaquil and the coast of Ecuador
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter