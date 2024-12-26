Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regular lessons have paused – but your kids should still practise their swimming this summer

By Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
Many swimming schools have temporarily closed for the summer holidays. But this doesn’t mean you should take a break from helping your kids learn how to swim.

What can you do during this period to keep your children’s swimming skills up to scratch?

Summer dangers


Remember, summer is a peak time for drowning. Australia records its highest number of drowning deaths in the warmer months and tragically, 134…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
