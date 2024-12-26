We don’t all need regular skin cancer screening – but you can know your risk and check yourself
By H. Peter Soyer, Professor of Dermatology, The University of Queensland
Anne Cust, Professor of Cancer Epidemiology, The Daffodil Centre and Melanoma Institute Australia, University of Sydney
Caitlin Horsham, Research Manager, The University of Queensland
Monika Janda, Professor in Behavioural Science, The University of Queensland
Blanket screening Australians for skin cancer might lead to more diagnoses but not necessarily save more lives or be cost-effective.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 26, 2024