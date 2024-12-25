Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian TikTok star Charity Ekezie uses hilarious skits to dispel ignorance about Africa

By Rowland Chukwuemeka Amaefula, Lecturer, Department of Theatre Arts, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike
With 3.3 million followers on TikTok, Ekezie is not only educating non-African users about the continent, she’s also making them the butt of the joke.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
