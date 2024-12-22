Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From smaller homes to screen time, backyard cricket is facing challenges in modern Australia

By Kasey Symons, Lecturer of Communication, Sports Media, Deakin University
Backyard cricket is a key entry point for cricket participation but it is facing many challenges, including apartment living and modern technology.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Switching off from work can be difficult but taking a proper break is good for your health
~ Social media firings, anti-union contracts and corporate surveillance: are employers our biggest threat to free speech?
~ Looking for a summer or longer-term job? Here’s how to find one and avoid being exploited
~ You could be stress eating these holidays – or eating your way to stress. 5 tips for the table
~ Interactive: What Earth’s 4.54 billion-year history would look like in a single year
~ Hitting the beach? Here are some dangers to watch out for – plus 10 essentials for your first aid kit
~ Yes, reindeer actually can have red noses – and other fascinating facts about this Christmas icon
~ I was asked to come up with my top 5 Aussie films of 2024. It was a difficult task
~ Horror, satire, tawdry wealth and postcolonial critique: 5 classics to catch up on this summer
~ Women having surgery to treat pelvic organ prolapse don’t always need a hysterectomy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter