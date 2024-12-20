Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: A thousand days into the state of emergency. “Security” at the expense of human rights.

By Amnesty International
Grave human rights violations under El Salvador’s state of emergency point to a systematic, widespread pattern of state abuse that has seen thousands of arbitrary detentions, the adoption of a policy of torture in detention centres and hundreds of deaths under state custody. Since the state of emergency first began on 27 March 2022, Amnesty […] The post El Salvador: A thousand days into the state of emergency. “Security” at the expense of human rights.   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prince Andrew and the British establishment’s ‘target-rich environment’ for spies
~ Times journalists deemed ‘legitimate military targets’ – how Russia muzzles criticism at home and abroad
~ Climate, migration and conflict mix to create ‘deadly’ intense tropical storms like Chido
~ What the colour of your snot says about your immune health
~ What next for Syria? The danger of violence in post-war transitions
~ Who chooses to work, and who is forced to, after retirement?
~ A short history of palm reading in the UK – and a guide to how it’s supposed to work
~ Christmas can be stressful for many people – here’s what can help you get through the festive season
~ Nurses need care too – how curbing self-sacrifice can prevent burnouts
~ Saudi Arabia is a controversial choice to host the World Cup, but the spotlight and scrutiny might spark change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter