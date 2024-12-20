Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate, migration and conflict mix to create ‘deadly’ intense tropical storms like Chido

By Liz Stephens, Professor of Climate Risks and Resilience, University of Reading
Dan Green, PhD Candidate in African Climate Science, University of Bristol
Luis Artur, Lecturer and Researcher of Disaster Risk Reduction, Universidade Eduardo Mondlane
The ongoing conflict and terrorist violence, coupled with cyclones like Kenneth in 2019, has caused repeated evacuations and worsening living conditions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
