Saudi Arabia is a controversial choice to host the World Cup, but the spotlight and scrutiny might spark change
By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Hull
Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Analytics, The University of Western Australia
Simon Chadwick, Professor of AfroEurasian Sport, EM Lyon Business School
The official announcement that Saudi Arabia would host the 2024 Fifa men’s World Cup came as a surprise to nobody. Hosting rights have been on the country’s geopolitical agenda for many years, and football’s international governing body was more than happy to oblige.
Both parties have come in for heavy criticism as a result.
A joint statement from 21 campaign groups, including Amnesty International, accused…
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 20, 2024