Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia is a controversial choice to host the World Cup, but the spotlight and scrutiny might spark change

By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Hull
Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Analytics, The University of Western Australia
Simon Chadwick, Professor of AfroEurasian Sport, EM Lyon Business School
The official announcement that Saudi Arabia would host the 2024 Fifa men’s World Cup came as a surprise to nobody. Hosting rights have been on the country’s geopolitical agenda for many years, and football’s international governing body was more than happy to oblige.

Both parties have come in for heavy criticism as a result.

A joint statement from 21 campaign groups, including Amnesty International, accused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prince Andrew and the British establishment’s ‘target-rich environment’ for spies
~ Times journalists deemed ‘legitimate military targets’ – how Russia muzzles criticism at home and abroad
~ Climate, migration and conflict mix to create ‘deadly’ intense tropical storms like Chido
~ What the colour of your snot says about your immune health
~ What next for Syria? The danger of violence in post-war transitions
~ Who chooses to work, and who is forced to, after retirement?
~ A short history of palm reading in the UK – and a guide to how it’s supposed to work
~ Christmas can be stressful for many people – here’s what can help you get through the festive season
~ Nurses need care too – how curbing self-sacrifice can prevent burnouts
~ ‘Yes, I am a human’: bot detection is no longer working – and just wait until AI agents come along
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter