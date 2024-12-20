Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Hezbollah’s use of inherently inaccurate weapons to launch unlawful attacks violates international law

By Amnesty International
Over the last three months, Amnesty International has investigated crimes under international law committed in the context of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows, which began on 23 September 2024. During the first day alone, Israeli forces carried out at least 1,600 strikes in areas across Lebanon which struck villages and towns across Lebanon, and killed more than […] The post Israel: Hezbollah’s use of inherently inaccurate weapons to launch unlawful attacks violates international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is encouraging people to share stories about their grandparents
~ The Mirror and the Light: the series takes Hilary Mantel’s manifesto for historical fiction to heart
~ How conflict makes oil spills in the Black Sea so much more toxic
~ What does the X exodus to Bluesky mean for journalism?
~ Weight loss drugs help with fat loss – but they cause bone and muscle loss too
~ AI won’t take your job – but that doesn’t mean you should ignore it
~ Perfect pet presents this Christmas, and ones to avoid – from an expert in animal welfare
~ Kenyan money lending apps invade borrowers’ privacy to recover debts
~ Global Voices seeks a Managing Director
~ Museum of the Bamoun Kings: ancient treasures from Cameroon find a spectacular new home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter