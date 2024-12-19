Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sunglasses don’t just look good – they’re good for you too. Here’s how to choose the right pair

By Flora Hui, Research Fellow, Centre for Eye Research Australia and Honorary Fellow, Department of Surgery (Ophthalmology), The University of Melbourne
Australians are exposed to some of the highest levels of solar ultraviolet (UV) radiation in the world.

While we tend to focus on avoiding UV damage to our skin, it’s important to remember our eyes as well.

Last summer, only six…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beware of bad customers – and 3 other ways small and medium businesses can thrive in 2025
~ Without clean water, Pacific Islanders turn to sugary drinks. Tackling this could reduce obesity
~ Palestinian Christians call on western churches to ‘humanize’ the children of Gaza
~ AI can’t do your Christmas shopping just yet – but next year might be different
~ Heading on an overseas holiday? The Australian dollar tumbled this week – but that’s not bad news for everyone
~ How does franchising work?
~ As China expands its cyber espionage and sabotage operations, how will the Trump administration respond?
~ Peace on earth doesn’t look very likely any time soon
~ K-pop hits become anthems of South Korea’s protests against President Yoon
~ Yoga has many health benefits as you age – but is it also the secret to longevity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter