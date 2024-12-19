‘You can’t hear a smile’: how video visits help dads in prison stay connected with their kids
By Elisabeth Duursma, Research Theme Fellow Education and Work, Western Sydney University
Amy Conley Wright, Professor of Child & Family Social Work, University of Sydney
Helen Simpson, Lecturer Criminology, Justice & Social Policy, University of Wollongong
Natalia Kate Hanley, Associate Professor in Criminology, University of Wollongong
It’s estimated half the men in Australian prisons are fathers. One way for them to stay in touch with their children is through ‘video visits’.
- Thursday, December 19, 2024