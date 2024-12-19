Tolerance.ca
Can you run through airport security for love? Leave a child home alone? Here’s what the law says about Christmas movies

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor in Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
Ben Livings, Associate Professor in Criminal Law and Evidence, University of South Australia
Jennifer McKay, Professor in Business Law, University of South Australia
Matthew Atkinson, Senior Lecturer and Managing Solicitor Legal Advice Clinic, University of South Australia
Michelle Fernando, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Paula Zito, Lecturer in Law, Supervising Solicitor Legal Advice Clinic, Justice & Society, University of South Australia, University of South Australia
Sarah Moulds, Associate Professor in Law, University of South Australia
It’s the time of year when many of us return to our favourite Christmas fables to get into the festive spirit.

While film often relies on the audience suspending its disbelief, it’s easy to watch and wonder if people could get away with these things in the real world. Are some of them even legal?

As a team of experts, we looked at the legal conundrums posed by Home Alone, Love Actually, Miracle on 34th Street and The Grinch.

Home Alone


Let’s begin by exploring one of the perennial favourites.

It’s never a good idea to leave your eight-year-old…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
