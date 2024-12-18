Tolerance.ca
The five best non-fiction books of 2024 – according to our experts

By Jay Prosser, Professor of Humanities, University of Leeds
Christopher Rodgers, Professor of Law, Newcastle University
Julia Johnson, Senior Lecturer in Photography and Faculty Ethics Chair, Anglia Ruskin University
Kieran Connell, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Queen's University Belfast
Olaya Moldes Andrés, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Cardiff University
With Something Good, the arts and culture newsletter from The Conversation UK, we aim to cut through the noise and recommend the very best in new releases every fortnight. In 2024, we’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to recommending non-fiction.

At The Conversation we have experts across all disciplines. Here, a few of them recommended the best books in their field for a general audience. From a book of uncanny AI photography to a book about how to live better with less,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
