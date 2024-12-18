Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: why it’s difficult to reach a legal judgment of genocide against Israel

By James Sweeney, Professor, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
Israel recently closed its embassy in Ireland, blaming its decision on Ireland’s allegedly “extreme anti-Israel policies”. This followed the Irish government announcement that it would formally intervene in the South African case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in which South Africa alleges that Israel is engaged in genocide in Gaza.

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, Micheál Martin, said that Ireland is concerned about previously narrow interpretations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
