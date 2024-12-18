Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Love Is Blind’ contestants count as employees − new US government agency finding could shake up reality TV production

By David Arditi, Professor of Sociology, University of Texas at Arlington
Thanks to a new ruling, reality TV contestants could begin to earn money and get treated better by production companies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Israel attacking Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad?
~ Why natural disasters hit harder in rural school districts
~ Assault on DEI: Critics use simplistic terms to attack the programs, but they are key to uprooting workplace bias
~ Nixon’s official acts against his enemies list led to a bipartisan impeachment effort
~ Trust in U.S. media hit an all-time low in 2024 − a new survey shows Black midwesterners have found other trusted messengers of news
~ Luigi Mangione isn’t the first alleged criminal to capture many people’s imaginations – and hearts
~ Rules against insider trading also boost innovation, research finds
~ Why Syria’s reconstruction may depend on the fate of its minorities
~ What is an AI agent? A computer scientist explains the next wave of artificial intelligence tools
~ Yes, Philadelphia is a sanctuary city − but that offers undocumented immigrants little protection from mass deportations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter