Global: UN member states move closer to rejecting death penalty as lawful punishment under international law

By Amnesty International
In a landmark vote, more than two thirds of the UN membership have supported the UN call for the establishment of a moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty. The vote took place at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on 17 December 2024. Following the announcement, Chiara […] The post Global: UN member states move closer to rejecting death penalty as lawful punishment under international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


