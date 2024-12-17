Tolerance.ca
Calf’s head consommé with truffle quenelles: a history of what the royals ate for Christmas, from the exotic to the everyday

By Lisa J. Hackett, Lecturer, Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England
Huw Nolan, Animal Welfare Scientist and Pop Culture Researcher, University of New England
Jo Coghlan, Associate Professor, Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England
The menu in 1894 included fried fillets of sole, moulds of puréed pheasant meat, macaroni with tomato sauce, cheese, ham, pickled tongue, mushrooms and trufflesThe Conversation


