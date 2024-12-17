Tolerance.ca
How liberals lost comedy − and helped Trump win

By Nick Marx, Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies, Colorado State University
Matt Sienkiewicz, Associate Professor of Communication and International Studies, Boston College
Throughout the 2024 election cycle, reproductive rights were an electoral vulnerability for Donald Trump. Though popular with the Republican base, his appointment of antiabortion judges gave serious pause to many key voting blocs, including undecided young men.

In pursuit of these voters, Trump’s strategy wasn’t demagoguery but comedy.

Trump’s…The Conversation


