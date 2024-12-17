Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Bottlenose dolphins smile at each other when they play – new study reveals how and why

By Elisabetta Palagi, Professor, University of Pisa
Dolphins have an irresistible charm for people. They are extremely playful at all ages and often play alone, surfing the waves, leaping into the air, performing flips and striking the water with their tail flukes.

They also play with whatever they find in the ocean – sponges, corals, sticks, plastic bags and floating buoys.

Their…The Conversation


© The Conversation
