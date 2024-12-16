Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 of the most frustrating health insurer tactics and why they exist

By Monica S. Aswani, Assistant Professor of Health Services Administration, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Paul Shafer, Assistant Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
The murder of a health care insurance executive has brought scrutiny to the ways that insurance companies can make it difficult for insured patients to get the care they need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
