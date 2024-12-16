Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ten best novels of 2024 – according to literary experts

By Manjeet Ridon, Associate Dean International, Faculty of Arts, Design & Humanities, De Montfort University
Alice Kelly, Assistant Professor of Literature and History, University of Warwick
Ankhi Mukherjee, Professor of English and World Literatures, University of Oxford
Debra Benita Shaw, Debra Benita Shaw is Reader in Cultural Theory in the School of Architecture and Visual Arts, University of East London
Edward Sugden, Senior Lecturer in American Studies, King's College London
Emily Zobel Marshall, Reader in Postcolonial Literature, Leeds Beckett University
Jane McBride, PhD Candidate, Literature, University of Galway
Orlaith Darling, Postdoctoral Fellow, Contemporary English Literature and Critical Theory, University College Dublin
Sarah Annes Brown, Professor of English Literature, Anglia Ruskin University
Scarlett Baron, Associate Professor in Department of English, UCL
With Something Good, the arts and culture newsletter from The Conversation UK, we aim to cut through the noise and recommend the very best in new releases every fortnight. In 2024, we’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to recommending fiction. From Samantha Harvey’s spellbinding Booker winner Orbital to Percival Everett’s ambitious retelling of Huckleberry Finn, James, these are the books that made the most lasting impression on our expert reviewers.

1. The Safekeep by Yael van der…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca



More
~ Academy trusts have been central to UK government vision for schools for years – but that may be changing
~ Building with earth could transform sustainable construction – here’s how
~ Personalised gifts really do mean that little bit more to your loved ones, says research
~ Mistletoe: a Christmas symbol with a hidden gift of healing
~ International Criminal Court goes after Myanmar military chief after nearly five years of war
~ How humanities classes benefit students in the workplace and combat loneliness
~ Marco Rubio is no friend of Havana − but does Trump’s pick for secretary of state mean Cuba policy is set?
~ Only 0.16% of all US charitable giving supports LGBTQ+ groups despite recent increases
~ How cities are reinventing the public-private partnership − 4 lessons from around the globe
~ Black adults with long COVID report higher levels of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts − new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter