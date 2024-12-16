Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marco Rubio is no friend of Havana − but does Trump’s pick for secretary of state mean Cuba policy is set?

By Joseph J. Gonzalez, Associate Professor of Global Studies, Appalachian State University
Trump reversed the Cuba ‘thaw’ initiated by President Barack Obama. But second-guessing the incoming president’s policy on the island isn’t straightforward.The Conversation


