Memo to Rupert Murdoch: now is the time to sell Fox News

By Rodney Tiffen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
The hubristic afterglow at Fox News following Donald Trump’s election victory was rudely punctured by the Nevada Probate Commissioner Edmund Gorman. The commissioner ruled against the action brought by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and in favour of Lachlan’s siblings – Prudence, Elisabeth and James.

Without a hint of irony, Rupert had called his move Project Family Harmony. The project was an attempt to change the conditions of an “irrevocable” trust agreed to in 1999 when Rupert was divorcing his second wife, Anna.

That trust gave equal control to Rupert’s four children…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
