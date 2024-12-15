Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond checking a box: how a social licence can help communities benefit from data reuse and AI

By Stefaan G. Verhulst, Co-Founder of The Data Tank and Co-Founder and Chief Research and Development Officer of the Governance Laboratory (GovLab), New York University
Individualised notions of consent for data use do little to help societies seeking to address collective health crises and other community needs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
