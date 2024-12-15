New data from ‘the last ice area’ may help long-term conservation efforts in the Arctic
By Mathieu Ardyna, Researcher at International Research Laboratory Takuvik, Université Laval
Juliette Provencher, Research Assistant, Refuge Arctic, Université Laval
The last ice area is projected to be the last place on Earth to retain year-round sea ice by 2040. A recent Arctic expedition to the area has provided key data that could help guide conservation efforts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 15, 2024