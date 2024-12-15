Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New data from ‘the last ice area’ may help long-term conservation efforts in the Arctic

By Mathieu Ardyna, Researcher at International Research Laboratory Takuvik, Université Laval
Juliette Provencher, Research Assistant, Refuge Arctic, Université Laval
The last ice area is projected to be the last place on Earth to retain year-round sea ice by 2040. A recent Arctic expedition to the area has provided key data that could help guide conservation efforts.The Conversation


© The Conversation
