Human Rights Observatory

Reel resistance: Netflix’s removal of Palestinian films adds to the erasure of Palestine

By Chandni Desai, Assistant professor, Education, University of Toronto
A cultural studies scholar says Netflix’s removal of their ‘Palestinian Stories’ section, along with about 20 films, is more than a simple business decision: it’s instead an act of cultural erasure.The Conversation


