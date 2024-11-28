Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the fragile peace between Hezbollah and Israel hold?

By Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs
A ceasefire deal came into effect between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah in the early hours of November 26, bringing two months of hostilities in Lebanon to an end. The country’s main roads have since then been jammed as people rush back to what remains of their homes in the south.

The outgoing US president, Joe Biden, said the agreement is “designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities”. He…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the ‘language of loopholes’ should be avoided if Trump cracks down on the Canada-U.S. border
~ How our public spaces can be safer and more welcoming for children
~ Three ways the UK can get people working again – without punishing them
~ How theatre, music and film are helping us unlock new solutions to the world’s plastics problem
~ Why some people don’t lose weight with Wegovy
~ I’m a historian whose daughter loves Horrible Histories – here’s why it deserves its special Bafta
~ The UK wants to guarantee work or training for all young people – first it needs good jobs
~ Moana 2: dazzling sequel redefines the Disney princess with strength, independence and leadership
~ Four struggles men face during the transition to fatherhood
~ Fossilized footprints reveal 2 extinct hominin species living side by side 1.5 million years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter