Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire means for the region – expert Q&A

By John Strawson, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of East London
After nearly two months of hostilities between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the two sides have agreed a 60-day ceasefire, allowing many of the civilians who have been forced to flee the fighting in south Lebanon to return to their homes.

The terms of the deal are very similar to the situation after Israel and Hezbollah last came seriously to blows in 2006. Israeli troops are to withdraw back across the border into their own country. Hezbollah, meanwhile, will withdraw all of its fighters from the region south of the Litani river, the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia/Ukraine: Latest massive missile strike on critical infrastructure is a war crime
~ Black Friday: why our brains love a bargain
~ Phonics screening check: why this test taken by six-year-olds in England just isn’t needed
~ Gaza’s cultural heritage has been devastated by the conflict with Israel – this is how we’re documenting the damage
~ Lagos street hawkers are blamed for crimes in traffic – but gangs are the real problem
~ HIV infections can be prevented – why some people act to protect themselves, and others don’t
~ Jan Smuts was a white supremacist. Nelson Mandela a black liberation hero. New book explores what they have in common
~ Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal promises a precarious peace in a region racked by conflict
~ Zimbabwe Opposition Activists Freed After Five Months
~ Saudi Arabia: Authorities must free people who are arbitrarily detained for online expression ahead of Internet Governance Forum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS