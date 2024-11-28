Gaza’s cultural heritage has been devastated by the conflict with Israel – this is how we’re documenting the damage
By Michael Fradley, Senior Researcher, Endangered Archaeology in the Middle East and North Africa, University of Oxford
Andrew Petersen, tbc, University of Bradford
Bill Finlayson, Project Director - EAMENA Project, University of Oxford
Situated at the junction between Africa and Asia, Gaza is a critical archaeological landscape. But the region’s heritage is currently facing an unprecedented risk of loss.
Alongside the widespread loss of life, homes and livelihoods in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel of October 7 2023, the rich cultural heritage of the region has been laid waste by military strikes and intentional demolition.
As Israeli military attacks continue, it is not possible to provide a definitive assessment. But at present, based on our experience documenting the area,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 28, 2024