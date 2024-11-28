Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jan Smuts was a white supremacist. Nelson Mandela a black liberation hero. New book explores what they have in common

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
Whereas Jan Smuts was to be largely forgotten after his defeat in South Africa’s 1948 election, Nelson Mandela became an international icon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia/Ukraine: Latest massive missile strike on critical infrastructure is a war crime
~ Black Friday: why our brains love a bargain
~ Phonics screening check: why this test taken by six-year-olds in England just isn’t needed
~ What the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire means for the region – expert Q&A
~ Gaza’s cultural heritage has been devastated by the conflict with Israel – this is how we’re documenting the damage
~ Lagos street hawkers are blamed for crimes in traffic – but gangs are the real problem
~ HIV infections can be prevented – why some people act to protect themselves, and others don’t
~ Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal promises a precarious peace in a region racked by conflict
~ Zimbabwe Opposition Activists Freed After Five Months
~ Saudi Arabia: Authorities must free people who are arbitrarily detained for online expression ahead of Internet Governance Forum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter